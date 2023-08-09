8BitDo Retro Receiver Supports PlayStation 1 and 2 with Modern Controllers

8BitDo has expanded its lineup of Retro Receivers with a new dongle that allows gamers to connect modern controllers to older gaming hardware. The latest version of the Retro Receiver brings support for the PlayStation 1 and 2, offering compatibility with controllers such as the Switch Pro Controller, Xbox Elite Series 2, and DualSense Edge.

Priced at $25, the dongle is a plug-and-play device that promises lag-free gaming and supports controller vibration functions. Users can connect their controllers to the Retro Receiver via Bluetooth or a wired connection.

In addition to Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo peripherals, the Retro Receiver is compatible with various 8BitDo controllers. These include the DualShock 4, DualSense, Xbox One, Series, Elite Series 2, Wii U Pro, and Switch Pro Controllers, among others.

Previously, it was possible to connect these controllers to a PlayStation 3 using 8BitDo’s previous Retro Receiver. However, the introduction of the Retro Receiver for the PlayStation 1 and 2 provides a convenient plug-and-play option for gamers, allowing them to enjoy classic games on the original hardware.

One notable inclusion is the support for the Xbox Adaptive Controller, which opens up the possibility for gamers with disabilities to experience PS1 and PS2 games on their original consoles.

The 8BitDo Retro Receiver for PlayStation is a cost-effective and efficient solution for gamers who want to play retro games on older gaming consoles with modern controllers.