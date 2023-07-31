8BitDo Introduces Retro Mechanical Keyboard with NES-Inspired Design

Gaming accessory manufacturer 8BitDo has expanded its product lineup with the release of the Retro Mechanical Keyboard. Priced at $99.99, this keyboard is designed with a nostalgic NES-inspired aesthetic. It comes in two color schemes: the “N Edition” which mimics the gray color scheme of the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in the West, and the “Fami Edition” which draws inspiration from the Japanese Famicom with its red and white design.

The Retro Mechanical Keyboard features a tenkeyless layout, omitting the numpad but incorporating standard-size keys. It uses clicky Gateron Green switches, giving users a satisfying tactile experience when typing. Additionally, the keyboard includes a volume dial and a selector for switching between Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connection modes. It can also be used wired through a USB connection.

One notable feature of the Retro Mechanical Keyboard is the inclusion of programmable “Super Buttons” which are reminiscent of the original NES controller buttons. These buttons connect to the keyboard via a 3.5mm cable, and users have the option to purchase additional pairs for $19.99 each.

The keyboard’s Kailh Box White V2 switches are hot-swappable, allowing users to replace them with quieter options if desired. It is powered by a 2,000mAh battery, offering an estimated 200 hours of usage per four hours of charge. However, it is important to note that this battery capacity is lower compared to other keyboards on the market.

Overall, the Retro Mechanical Keyboard from 8BitDo combines the charm of retro gaming with modern keyboard functionality. Whether you’re a gaming enthusiast or a fan of nostalgia, this keyboard is worth considering. Preorders are currently available, and the keyboard is expected to begin shipping on August 10th.