The 8BitDo Keyboard and its Detachable “Super Buttons”

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 1, 2023
The 8BitDo Keyboard is a compact and functional keyboard that offers an innovative feature – detachable “Super Buttons.” This keyboard is designed to provide users with more desk space while still delivering a satisfying typing experience.

One of the main advantages of this keyboard is its lack of a numpad, which allows for more free space on your desk. This extra room can be useful for organizing your work area or accommodating other items like floppy disks, which may be of interest to retro computing enthusiasts.

The “Super Buttons” are detachable keys that can be placed on the left or right side of the keyboard, based on personal preference. These buttons can be programmed to perform specific functions, such as activating shortcuts, macros, or media controls. This customizable feature allows users to enhance their productivity or streamline their multimedia experience.

The compact design of the 8BitDo Keyboard also makes it highly portable. It can be easily carried alongside your laptop or stored in a bag for on-the-go use. Despite its small size, the keyboard still provides a comfortable typing experience, thanks to its well-spaced and responsive keys.

Additional details about the 8BitDo Keyboard, such as pricing, availability, and compatibility, are not provided in this rewritten version of the article.

