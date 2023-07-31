8BitDo Releases NES and Famicom Inspired Mechanical Keyboards

8BitDo, known for its extensive range of controllers for various consoles, has ventured into the mechanical keyboard market. The company has launched two models inspired by the NES and Famicom consoles. These keyboards are priced at $100 each and are set to be shipped on August 10.

The “N edition” keyboard is based on the North American version of Nintendo’s first console. It features light and dark gray keys with red lettering. On the other hand, the “Fami edition” is based on the Japanese version, sporting red and white colors with sleek gold lettering at the top. Both keyboards offer wireless 2.4G, Bluetooth, and wired USB connections. They claim to provide up to 200 hours of use on a single charge.

In terms of functionality, these keyboards use Kailh Box Switches, which can be swapped with quieter alternatives. They have direction keys but no number pad, while the rest of the keys are of standard size. Additionally, each set comes with volume dials and programmable Dual Super Buttons, allowing users to execute macros of their choice.

Although only a few games on the Switch support mouse and keyboard, these retro-inspired keyboards can be used to enhance gaming experiences on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation 5. While they offer an appealing aesthetic and reasonable pricing, the true test will be how they feel in person. 8BitDo has a strong reputation for its high-quality peripherals, aiming to capture the same sense of whimsy, nostalgia, and refinement in the mechanical keyboard space.

Pre-orders for the N and Fami editions will be available starting July 31. Fans are hopeful that future endeavors by 8BitDo may include translucent keyboards reminiscent of the Nintendo 64.