8BitDo Unveils Wireless Mechanical Keyboard Inspired by Classic Nintendo Consoles

8BitDo has introduced its first mechanical keyboard, drawing inspiration from the iconic Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and Famicom consoles. The 8BitDo Retro mechanical keyboard is designed to be highly customizable, just like the company’s controllers.

Featuring 87 keys, the keyboard is compatible with both Windows and Android systems. It comes in two editions: the N Edition, which has a predominantly white design with grey, red, and charcoal accents reminiscent of the classic NES console, and the Fami Edition, featuring maroon and black colors that resemble a Famicom accessory.

One unique feature of the keyboard is the inclusion of a pair of oversized Super Buttons, which can be mapped with custom functions. This provides users with additional flexibility and options for personalized usage.

The keyboard incorporates hot-swappable switches, allowing users to easily replace or modify individual keys to suit their preferences. It is equipped with a 2,000mAh Li-on battery, which offers up to 200 hours of usage on a four-hour charge.

Priced at $100, the 8BitDo Retro mechanical keyboard will be available for pre-order starting July 31, with shipping scheduled to begin on August 10.

8BitDo has been expanding its range of hardware options in 2023. In addition to the Retro mechanical keyboard, the company recently released its own version of the SNK Neo Geo controller and a more affordable edition of its Ultimate Controller. They have also introduced an arcade stick, which is highly regarded for its performance in games such as Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, and Tekken 8.

Please note that all mentioned products were chosen independently by our editors. As an affiliate, GameSpot may receive a portion of the revenue from any purchases made through links on our site.