The Most Annoying and Useless Characters in Grey’s Anatomy According to Reddit Fans

Grey’s Anatomy, a popular TV show spanning 19 seasons, has introduced its fair share of annoying characters. Reddit fans have determined the top seven characters that not only irritate viewers but also serve little purpose in the story.

At number 7 is Megan Hunt, who fans see as a mere plot device used to break up Meredith and Nathan. Her first appearance disrupted their happy relationship, and her second appearance destroyed her own relationship with Nathan. Fans question the reason behind Megan’s presence in the show.

Nico Kim, ranked at number 6, has mainly contributed to Levi’s storyline and hasn’t made a significant impact otherwise. Fans don’t particularly like Nico and haven’t felt his absence since he became less involved in the show.

Eliza Minnick, at number 5, is not necessarily hated by fans, but she found herself in a situation where the viewers needed someone to blame. Her role as a character doing her job placed her in an unfavorable position.

Ava/Rebecca Pope, placed at number 4, initially garnered sympathy from viewers but quickly became infuriating. Her storyline, especially her romance with Alex Karev, left a bad taste in the audience’s mouths.

Derek’s other sisters, Nancy, Liz, and Kathleen, occupy the number 3 spot. Unlike Amelia, who has a story arc, these characters are merely Derek’s sisters and make sporadic appearances throughout the series without serving any significant purpose.

Sadie Harris takes the second spot. Introduced in season 5 as an intern, her purpose seemed to be irritating audiences with her nonsensical behavior and silly nicknames. Fans unanimously agree that she is one of the worst characters in the show.

Taking the top spot on the list are the interns. Fans feel that with each passing season, the ever-changing interns are becoming more useless. They are eager for the writers to give these characters a more meaningful role in season 20.

