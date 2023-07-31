Ten Years In, Final Fantasy XIV Sets Sail for New Horizons

Square Enix has shared exciting new details about the future of Final Fantasy XIV. This includes new job classes, platforms, and an expansion called Dawntrail. The new story campaign, set to launch in 2024, will take players to the continent of Tural, known as the “New World,” described by director Naoki Yoshida as the ultimate summer vacation.

During the Final Fantasy XIV FanFest Keynote, various announcements were made, including the introduction of new damage-based classes in patch 7.0, scheduled for release next year. Additionally, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer joined Yoshida on stage to reveal that Final Fantasy XIV will finally be available on Xbox Series X/S.

Dawntrail, the upcoming expansion, will immerse players in a tropical world filled with water and embroiled in a succession fight. The expansion will introduce a new social hub, Tuliyollal, the capital of Tural. It will also raise the level cap from 90 to 100, introduce two new DPS jobs, new dungeons, and a tribe called the Pelupelu. Although the expansion has some similarities to Final Fantasy X, Yoshida confirmed that there won’t be any Blitzball-like underwater soccer.

Version 7.0 will come with a major graphical update, enhancing the overall appearance of the game. Players can expect shinier metals, more detailed foliage, higher resolution objects and shadows, and more realistic skin. While the new look will be most evident in the expansion, older content will also receive visual enhancements over time.

In addition to the visual update, Square Enix plans to introduce the ability for players to use two dyes per gear piece. This news has been met with enthusiastic approval from players, who value their ability to create stylish looks in the game.

The free trial of Final Fantasy XIV has also been expanded. Previously, it only included A Realm Reborn and Heavensward content. However, starting with patch 6.5 in September, Stormblood will also be available during the trial period. This provides new players with even more content to explore before deciding to subscribe.

After years of anticipation, Final Fantasy XIV will finally be available on Xbox. The port will have a beta version released this year, with the full 4K version launching in 2024. The game will support crossplay with PlayStation 5 and will coincide with the release of the Dawntrail expansion. This move opens up possibilities for future collaborations between Microsoft and Square Enix.

Lastly, fans can anticipate a crossover between Final Fantasy XIV and the upcoming single-player entry, Final Fantasy XVI. As both games share the same producer, discussions have been taking place regarding a collaboration. Yoshida hinted that an official announcement could be expected later this year, suggesting the potential for characters or outfits to traverse between the two worlds.

These exciting developments show that even after ten years, Final Fantasy XIV continues to evolve and captivate players with new adventures and experiences.