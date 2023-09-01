Improvements We’d Love to See in Starfield: A Modder’s Wishlist

Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda, has garnered a lot of attention for its vast universe and immersive gameplay. While the game offers plenty to love, there are still some areas that could benefit from quality of life improvements. Luckily, the modding community has a history of stepping in to enhance Bethesda games, and Starfield seems ripe for their creative touch.

One area that could use some improvement is planet exploration. Currently, it can be a slow and tedious process, with long walks between points of interest. This could be remedied with the addition of space vehicles, such as motorcycles or rovers, allowing players to traverse the expansive planets more quickly and adding a new dimension to the gameplay experience.

Another annoyance in Starfield is the encumbrance system. Carrying too many items not only slows down your movement but also drains oxygen and causes damage over time. A mod that removes or lessens the encumbered status effect would greatly improve the pace of the game and reduce the need for constant inventory management.

One of the missed opportunities in Starfield is the lack of a compendium to track collected data. As an explorer, it would be satisfying to have a tangible way to catalog and review information about discovered alien species and plants. A mod or update that introduces a compendium feature similar to other games would greatly enhance the immersion and sense of achievement in the game.

Navigating the vastness of 1,000 planets is no easy task, especially when trying to locate specific ones. Currently, Starfield lacks a planet search function, making it difficult to find important sites or remember the locations of built outposts and hub cities. A mod or update that introduces a search function or filtering system would greatly improve navigation and gameplay convenience.

While Starfield primarily features human enemies, the tantalizing hint of mechs adds an intriguing element to the game’s universe. If Bethesda doesn’t incorporate mechs into future updates, the modding community could take it upon themselves to fulfill this desire by adding mechs for players to ride and use in battle.

Lastly, the modding scene could potentially breathe life into the otherwise empty stretches of land found on most planets. Additions such as random settlements, unique habitats, or imaginative surprises would enrich the exploration aspect of the game and ensure that no planet feels boring or devoid of activity.

Starfield is already available for pre-order, with a full launch set for September 6th. Whether Bethesda or the modding community takes the lead in implementing these improvements, it’s clear that Starfield has the potential to become an even more captivating and immersive experience.

Definitions:

1. Quality of life improvements: Enhancements or changes that improve the overall user experience or make certain aspects of a game easier or more convenient for players.

2. Modding: The act of modifying or customizing a video game by players, often through the use of third-party software or tools.

3. Encumbrance: A condition in RPGs where a character’s movement or abilities are hindered due to carrying too much weight or items.

4. Compendium: A collection or catalog of information, often organized in a way that allows for easy reference or review.

5. Armored Core: A video game series developed by FromSoftware that focuses on piloting mechs in combat.

6. Immersion: The state of being deeply engaged or absorbed in a game, feeling as though you are part of the virtual world.

7. Pre-order: The act of purchasing a game or product before its official release, often with incentives or bonuses for early buyers.

Sources:

– The original article