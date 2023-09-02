The Best Smartphones Launched in August 2023

The final week of August 2023 saw several new smartphones being launched in India and other major markets. Brands like iQOO, Motorola, Realme, Vivo, OPPO, and more introduced their latest devices. Here is a list of some of the new smartphones launched this week, along with their prices and specifications.

Infinix Zero 30 5G

The Infinix Zero 30 5G is a premium mid-range phone that comes with a leather back panel design. It features a 6.78-inch 10-bit curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 5G processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also boasts a 108MP primary camera sensor at the rear and a 50MP front camera for selfies. The phone runs on the Android 13-based XOS 13 custom skin and is equipped with a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. The price starts at Rs 23,999.

Moto G84 5G

Motorola introduced the Moto G84 5G as a premium mid-range offering. It features a 6.55-inch FHD+ 10-bit pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform and comes with 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable via a microSD card. The Moto G84 5G runs on Android 13 with My UX and sports a 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera setup at the back and a 16MP front camera. It is priced at Rs 19,999.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is the more expensive version of the iQOO Z7 series. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G chipset. The phone is available in two variants – 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. It runs on the Android 13-based Funtouch OS skin and comes with a 64MP + 2MP dual camera setup at the rear, along with a 16MP front camera. The device has a 4600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The price starts at Rs 23,999.

OPPO Find N3 Flip

Oppo unveiled its next-generation foldable phone, the Oppo Find N3 Flip. It comes with a new ultra-light and solid-Seiko quasi-vertical hinge, made from aerospace-grade MIM alloy materials. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC and features a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a 3.26-inch AMOLED cover display. It offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage and sports a 50MP + 8MP + 32MP triple camera setup at the rear, along with a 32MP front camera. The device runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 and has a 4300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The starting price is CNY 6,799.

Realme GT 5

The Realme GT 5 is the latest flagship offering from Realme. It features a transparent RGB design with 4 halo light strips and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 logo on the back panel. The phone comes with a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED PRO-XDR display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and offers up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. The Realme GT 5 runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 and sports a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera setup at the rear, along with a 16MP front camera. It is equipped with a 4600mAh battery with 240W or 150W fast charging support, depending on the variant. The starting price is RMB 2999.

Vivo V29e

Vivo introduced the V29 series in India with the Vivo V29e. The phone features a dual-tone finish on the back panel with a diamond-cut design. It comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform. The Vivo V29e offers 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. It runs on Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 and features a 64MP + 8MP dual camera setup at the back, along with a 50MP AF front-facing camera. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The price starts at Rs 26,999.

In conclusion, the best smartphones launched in August 2023 offer a variety of options across different price segments. These smartphones come with features like high-resolution cameras, fast charging, and powerful processors, catering to the needs of different users.

