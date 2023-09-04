Comparing the Price of 50 Inch TVs: Sansui TV vs TCL Smart LED TV

Smart TVs have become increasingly popular due to the numerous benefits they offer. These TVs boast a wide range of features and cater to the needs of every buyer, whether they prefer large screens or have constraints in terms of space and budget. When it comes to choosing the right brand, Sansui TV and TCL Smart LED TV are worth considering, as they offer affordability without compromising on features. Some of the notable features of these brands include Google Play games, Chromecast built-in, Google Play movies and series, Google Play Store, and Dolby Audio for enhanced sound quality.

In order to make your shopping experience hassle-free, we have compiled a list of popular and highly-rated smart TVs in India, along with their features, specifications, reviews, and ratings, all with 50 inch TV prices. Let’s take a closer look at some of these options.

1. Sansui 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV

This Sansui TV comes integrated with Dolby Audio, DTS Studio sound, a 4K display, and more, offering an immersive viewing experience. With its bezel-less design, this TV provides vivid colors, high contrast, and wide viewing angles. The price of the Sansui 50 Inch TV is Rs 26,990.

2. SANSUI 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google LED TV

This Sansui TV features an A+ Zen panel that enhances visual content with uniform light dispersal. With three HDMI and two USB ports, as well as built-in Bluetooth and WiFi functionality, this TV allows for easy connectivity to various devices. It is priced at Rs 27,999.

3. TCL 50 inch Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K TV

TCL smart LED TVs offer enhanced tones, brightness, and contrast on a frame-by-frame basis. The TCL TV P635 Pro features a 3-sided borderless design, providing a full-screen viewing experience with a wider viewing angle. The price of the TCL 50 Inch TV is Rs 34,549.

4. TCL 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

This TCL smart LED TV offers a cinema-like experience with its Gaming in Dolby Vision feature, enhancing visuals for an immersive gaming experience. It is priced at Rs 45,990.

5. TCL 50 inch Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

This TCL smart LED TV features HDR 10, providing more nuanced content for an enjoyable viewing experience. It also offers the Google Kids option for easier parental control. The price of this TV is Rs 32,990.

When it comes to purchasing a 50 inch TV, the cost varies depending on the brand and features offered. As for the best TV in India with a 50 inch display, brands like Mi, LG, Sansui, TCL, and Sony are highly recommended. The price range for 50 inch 4K TVs starts from Rs 26,999. In terms of room size, a medium-sized room typically benefits from a screen size between 43 inches and 55 inches. Lastly, the most popular TV sizes for living rooms range from 55 inches to 65 inches.

