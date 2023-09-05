The EU’s Digital Markets Act: What You Need to Know

The world’s largest tech companies are preparing for stricter regulations regarding their operations in the European Union (EU). The EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), set to take effect in March, will require Big Tech firms to facilitate fair competition on their platforms or face substantial fines.

To enforce the DMA, the European Commission will identify a select few digital “gatekeepers,” which are already dominant in their respective markets, and impose stringent rules designed to curb anti-competitive behavior and prevent abuse of dominance. These rules include providing free updates to companies that buy or sell ads on their platforms and prohibiting social media networks from requiring specific types of accounts to access their services.

Here are five key points about the EU’s sweeping new rulebook:

1. The DMA’s impact will extend beyond the EU, as its efforts to regulate Big Tech are being closely observed worldwide. The DMA represents a robust attempt to promote fair play online by addressing long-standing concerns and setting clearer rules for dominant tech companies.

2. Gatekeepers are at the center of the DMA. These are companies with monopolistic positions in the digital economy, such as social media networks, search engines, online marketplaces, and messaging services. Gatekeepers are required to have a substantial user base and meet specific financial criteria.

3. The DMA provides gatekeepers until March 2024 to comply with the rules. Key obligations include enabling user consent for online tracking of behavior for advertising purposes, allowing interoperability between platforms, and ensuring fair competition by allowing alternative app stores on devices.

4. Non-compliance with the DMA can result in heavy sanctions, including fines amounting to up to 10% of a company’s annual worldwide turnover, rising to 20% for repeat offenders. The Commission also has the power to force companies to break up or block acquisitions to maintain fair competition.

5. Tech giants, such as Apple and Google, may face significant challenges in adapting their practices to comply with the new rules. However, the enforcement of these regulations may not be straightforward, as these companies have historically been resistant to regulatory efforts.

Overall, the DMA aims to foster a more competitive landscape that benefits consumers and businesses alike. Its impact will extend beyond the EU, with other countries observing its implementation and potentially adopting similar rulebooks.

Sources:

– [Title: Europe’s law to rein in Big Tech giants: 5 key points](https://www.politico.eu/article/digital-markets-act-big-tech-europe-explained/)

– [Title: Legal experts predict more countries will follow DMA lead](https://www.politico.eu/pro/experts-dma-likely-to-lead-the-world-is-more-citing-readiness-filed-on-deadline-more-countries-show-caution-ahead-of-launch-of-eu-digital-markets-act/)