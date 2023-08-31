Google Expands AI-Powered Search Experience to India and Japan

Google has announced the expansion of its AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) to two additional countries, India and Japan. These countries are the first outside of the US to have access to the SGE feature. Users can register for the feature through Google Search Labs, and it is available as an opt-in service. This means that individuals must enable the feature for their Google Search engine.

Baidu Launches AI Chatbot Ernie and Tops Apple’s App Store

In a similar development, China’s leading search platform, Baidu, launched its own generative AI chatbot called Ernie. This chatbot can respond to users in both text and image formats. According to reports, the official app for Ernie quickly became the most downloaded free app on China’s App Store.

Allan Institute Introduces AI Tool for Renewable Energy Projects

The Allan Institute for AI has introduced an AI-powered tool called Satlas, which provides a global map of renewable energy projects and tree coverage. This tool utilizes satellite imagery from the European Space Station’s Sentinel-2 satellites. Although the initial images captured by the satellites were blurry, Satlas uses AI capabilities, such as super-resolution, to generate detailed and high-resolution images of the world.

Israeli AI Startup AI21 Raises $155 Million in Funding

AI21, an Israeli-based Natural Language Processing (NLP) startup, has secured $155 million in its Series C round of funding. This funding round, led by Walden Catalyst, Pitango, SCB10X, b2venture, and Samsung Next, has elevated AI21’s valuation to $1.4 billion. AI21 Labs focuses on developing and owning foundation models in AI and offers industry-specific derivatives to developers and enterprises.

AI-Powered Social Networking App BeFake Raises $3 Million

BeFake, an AI-powered social networking app, has raised $3 million in seed round funding. The app is inspired by BeReal, which encourages users to share authentic pictures of themselves. However, BeFake takes a different approach by allowing users to mix their images with AI to create unique and artistic compositions.

