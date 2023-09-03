UK Government Warned for Lack of AI Transparency in Welfare Claims

The UK government could face contempt of court charges if it fails to improve transparency surrounding its use of artificial intelligence (AI) in welfare claim assessments. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has increasingly relied on AI to detect fraud in universal credit claims, but its lack of transparency has been criticized. Child poverty advocates are particularly concerned about the potential impact on children if benefits are suspended based on decisions made by AI. Information Commissioner John Edwards has issued a warning to the DWP, giving them 35 days to clarify their information release terms or face legal consequences.

Artificial Intelligence Assists in Locating Missing Children from Argentina’s Military Dictatorship

Santiago Barros, an Argentinian publicist, is using AI to create images of what children who disappeared during the country’s military dictatorship may look like as adults today. Barros shares these images on an Instagram account called “iabuelas,” which combines “artificial intelligence” (IA) and “grandmother” (abuela). The purpose of this project is to raise awareness and provide assistance to individuals who may have doubts about their origins. It also sheds light on the efforts of groups like the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, who work tirelessly to locate these missing children.

Meghalaya’s Umaim Lake Benefits from Artificial Intelligence in Waste Management

The Meghalaya government in India is tackling its waste management issues with the help of AI technology. They have deployed an AI-powered robotic boat at Umaim Lake, a popular tourist attraction. This unmanned boat operates on batteries and can collect up to 15 liters of oil and 200 kilograms of floating debris each day. It has the ability to operate autonomously or be controlled remotely and charges its batteries using solar panels. This initiative is part of the Smart Village program, which collaborates with the Smart Village movement to improve waste management efficiency.

Google Celebrates 25 Years, Focuses on an AI-Focused Future

As Google celebrates its 25th anniversary, the company has grown significantly from its humble beginnings as a search engine. However, it now faces the challenge of maintaining its dominance in the field of AI amid concerns that it may be falling behind its competitors. While Google has ventured into various technology fields, it has also had its fair share of discontinued projects. A leaked memo suggests that the company lacks the AI advantage needed to lead the race. Google must now navigate its future while prioritizing advancements in AI.

AIA Demonstrates Accuracy in Clinical Decision-Making

A recent study conducted by Mass General Brigham found that ChatGPT, an AI model, demonstrates approximately 72% accuracy in medical decision-making, including diagnosing and making care decisions. While there are critics who question the clinical relevance of AI, Dr. Marc Siegel of NYU Medicine supports its use but advises doctors to maintain control. The study, published in the Journal of Internet Medical Research, evaluated ChatGPT’s performance on 36 clinical scenarios from the Merck manual. Accuracy ranged from 60% to 72%, with the highest accuracy (77%) observed in final diagnoses, while lower accuracy (60%) was found in differential diagnoses and clinical management decisions.

