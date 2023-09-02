Why a Future GTA Online Successor Could Surpass GTA 5’s Multiplayer Mode

The multiplayer mode of Grand Theft Auto 5, known as GTA Online, has been hugely successful for Rockstar Games. However, there are several reasons why a theoretical GTA Online successor, potentially in the upcoming GTA 6, could surpass the multiplayer mode of GTA 5.

Firstly, one of the main aspects that could make a GTA Online successor better is the use of a newer game engine. GTA 5’s multiplayer mode is based on a 2013 game engine, which can feel sluggish compared to modern AAA games. If the next GTA game has a theoretical GTA Online successor, it will likely have a much smoother and improved gameplay experience.

In addition, a GTA Online successor would likely have better graphics. Sequels tend to have better graphics than their predecessors, especially when the focus is on realism. GTA 5 already looks good, but the graphics of a future GTA game are expected to be even more impressive. This would make a successor to GTA Online the best-looking game in the series.

Furthermore, there are promising Take-Two patents that could potentially be used in a GTA Online successor. These patents address improvements in AI and session management in a multiplayer gaming environment, which could modernize the game engine and enhance the overall experience.

Rockstar Games also recently acquired Cfx.re, the team behind the popular FiveM roleplay servers. This acquisition opens up the possibility of incorporating roleplay elements and technical advancements into a GTA Online successor. While it’s still early to tell the impact of this acquisition, there is potential for something great.

Lastly, there is the issue of burnout on the official GTA 5 multiplayer mode. Players have been playing GTA 5 for many years, and the lack of significant updates and changes can lead to fatigue. A new game, with a fresh gameplay experience, can easily rejuvenate the interest of players.

In conclusion, a future GTA Online successor has the potential to surpass the multiplayer mode of GTA 5. With a newer game engine, better graphics, potential use of promising patents, the acquisition of Cfx.re, and the ability to freshen the gameplay experience, a GTA Online successor could be a huge success.

