5 Reasons to Own a Benefactor Terrorbyte in GTA Online in 2023

The Benefactor Terrorbyte, an armored truck in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, continues to be a standout vehicle even in 2023. This truck, available on Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,375,000, offers several unique features that make it worth considering. However, players must also own a Nightclub in the game in order to purchase a Terrorbyte.

Currently, both the Nightclub and the Terrorbyte are being sold at a 40% discount, making it the perfect time to acquire them. Here are five reasons why owning a Terrorbyte in GTA Online in 2023 is advantageous.

1) Great Alternative to the Mobile Operations Center

The Terrorbyte offers similar features to GTA Online’s Mobile Operations Center (MOC) such as a Vehicle and Weapon Workshop. However, the MOC requires players to additionally purchase a Phantom Custom or a Hauler Custom to be able to drive it around, both of which are quite expensive. As a more budget-friendly option, the Terrorbyte is a suitable alternative, especially with the current discount.

2) Business Hub

In GTA Online, businesses often require resupply missions that players must individually visit to initiate. The Terrorbyte’s Nerve Center acts as a central hub for various in-game businesses, enabling players to launch resupply missions from a single location. This streamlines the process and makes operations more efficient. Additionally, the Nerve Center provides access to Client Jobs, which offer cash and RP rewards upon successful completion.

3) Store and Customize the Oppressor MK II

The popular Pegassi Oppressor MK II, a futuristic flying motorcycle with weapons, can be stored in the Terrorbyte, allowing players to conveniently travel with it while driving the truck. Furthermore, the Terrorbyte’s Vehicle Workshop provides the opportunity to customize the Oppressor MK II with various enhancements, including armor upgrades, countermeasures, and weaponry.

4) Upgrade Weapons

In GTA Online, weapons are crucial for survival, but they can be further improved through upgrades. The Terrorbyte’s Weapon Workshop offers the ability to purchase and upgrade weapons, improving their stats and making them more effective during gameplay. Players can also equip attachments such as extended clips, scopes, flashlights, and suppressors.

5) Solid Build

The Terrorbyte’s armored build ensures the safety of both the flying bike and its driver from attacks. With maximum armor upgrades, the Terrorbyte can withstand a significant amount of explosive damage, making it resilient against griefers and other players in GTA Online lobbies.

Owning a Terrorbyte in GTA Online in 2023 provides players with a versatile and efficient vehicle for various tasks, whether it’s running businesses, customizing vehicles, or upgrading weapons. The current discount makes it an opportune time to add this vehicle to your in-game arsenal.

Sources:

– GTA News (no specific URL)

– GTA Online forums (no specific URL)