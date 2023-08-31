5 Reasons to Own the Benefactor Schlagen GT in GTA Online in 2023

The Benefactor Schlagen GT has made its way into GTA Online’s latest update as a new vehicle on the Diamond Casino and Resort podium. Originally added to the game in 2019 with the Arena Wars update, this luxury car is still a fantastic choice for players in 2023. Even if players fail to win it by spinning the Lucky Wheel, they can consider purchasing it from Legendary Motorsport. Here are five reasons why owning the Benefactor Schlagen GT in GTA Online is worthwhile in 2023.

1) Imposing Design:

The Benefactor Schlagen GT combines the design elements of the Mercedes-AMG GT and the BMW Z4. With stylish headlights, grilles, and a menacing look, this car boasts an impressive design. The spacious and sumptuous cabin, along with its aerodynamic build, contributes to the car’s performance and reliability in the game.

2) Excellent Top Speed:

Speed is crucial for any sports car, and the Benefactor Schlagen GT delivers in this department. With a top speed of 125.50 mph (201.97 km/h), it ranks 16th out of 104 sports cars in GTA Online. Whether it’s racing or getting from one place to another quickly, players can depend on this car without worry.

3) Quick Acceleration:

Apart from top speed, quick acceleration is essential for sports cars. The Schlagen GT excels in this area, with an acceleration rating of 92.50 out of 100. Further enhancements can be made through customization, such as equipping Turbo Tuning, EMS, or Transmission upgrades.

4) Great Handling:

The Benefactor Schlagen GT offers excellent handling, allowing players to keep the car under control. With a perfect handling score of 100 on Rockstar Games’ official website, this car performs well even during sharp turns. Its rear-wheel-drive layout allows for drifting, and installing Low Grip Tires can enhance the experience.

5) Tons of Customization:

GTA Online players enjoy vehicle customization, and the Benefactor Schlagen GT offers plenty of options. With 24 customization categories, including performance enhancements, players can tailor the car to their liking. Modifications like custom grilles, exhausts, skirts, spoilers, and liveries can be added at Los Santos Customs.

In conclusion, owning the Benefactor Schlagen GT in GTA Online in 2023 provides players with a luxurious and powerful car. With impressive design, top speed, acceleration, handling, and customization options, this vehicle offers an immersive and customizable experience in the game.

Sources:

– Sportskeeda

– Rockstar Games’ official website