The Hardest Missions in Grand Theft Auto: A Trip Down Frustration Lane

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series has captivated gamers around the world with its entertaining characters and gripping storytelling. As fans eagerly anticipate the next installment, it’s worth reflecting on some of the toughest missions in the series. Here is a ranked list of the top five hardest GTA missions of all time.

Coming in at number five is “Wrong Side of The Tracks” from GTA San Andreas. In this mission, players must keep up with a speeding train on a dirt bike while Big Smoke attempts to shoot Vagos gangsters standing on top of it. The difficulty lies in the poor shooting accuracy of Big Smoke, coupled with the requirement to complete the mission before the train reaches a checkpoint.

Next up is “Boomshine Blowout” from GTA Vice City Stories. The mission involves salvaging Boomshine crates from a burning warehouse using a forklift. As the building continues to burn, falling debris blocks the paths to the crates, adding to the challenge.

“Bombs Away” from GTA Vice City takes third place on the list. Players must bomb Cuban gang boats using a remote-controlled plane, which proves challenging due to the plane’s difficult maneuverability. To make matters worse, the gangsters start speeding away once they are spooked, putting players’ flying skills to the test.

In second place is “Supply Lines” from GTA San Andreas. This mission requires players to take out multiple delivery vehicles using a remote-controlled plane. Maneuvering the plane is already difficult, but players must also manage its fuel and contend with NPCs shooting back. Fortunately, this mission is optional for completing the storyline.

Topping the list is “Demolition Man” from GTA Vice City. In this mission, players must place bombs in an under-construction building using a remote-controlled helicopter. The controls of the helicopter leave much to be desired, making precise movements challenging. Players must also protect the helicopter from armed guards and construction workers while racing against the clock.

These missions have certainly tested the patience and skills of players over the years. Whether it’s struggling to keep up with a train on a bike or facing the frustrations of controlling remote-controlled aircraft, these challenges have become legendary within the gaming community.

