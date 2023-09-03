GTA Online: Best Vehicles to Buy This Week

GTA Online is known for its vast collection of vehicles that offer unique experiences to players, whether they’re looking for heavy artillery or top-notch racing capabilities. With a recent update, players can now enjoy huge discounts on some of the best rides the game has to offer from esteemed manufacturers like Ubermacht, Vapid, Declasse, HVY, Canis, and Pegassi. However, with so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the best investment. That’s why this article highlights five of the best vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week.

1) HVY Menacer:

The HVY Menacer, an armored SUV, offers a thrilling experience with its front-facing machine guns and 360-degree turret. Despite its slightly slower speed compared to the Nightshark, it compensates with its firepower. Players can currently buy the Menacer at a 40% discount.

2) Canis Freecrawler:

The Canis Freecrawler, a 4-seater off-road SUV, impresses with its performance and handling capabilities. It boasts a top speed of 99.75 mph, making it a solid choice for off-roading enthusiasts. This week, the Freecrawler is available at a 40% discount.

3) Declasse Impaler:

For fans of classic muscle cars, the Declasse Impaler stands out. With its speed of 130.00 mph, it ranks among the fastest Arena War vehicles in the game. Players can also customize it with different variants at the Arena Workshop. The Impaler is currently available at a 40% discount.

4) Übermacht Zion Classic:

The Übermacht Zion Classic, a 2-seater sports coupe, offers a sleek and fast driving experience. It reaches a top speed of 113.75 mph and is popular among players. This week, the Zion Classic can be purchased for a discounted price.

5) Penaud La Coureuse:

The Penaud La Coureuse, a brand new 2-seater electric hatchback, stands out with its resemblance to the Renault R5 Turbo 3E. With a top speed of 114.50 mph and excellent lap times, it is a formidable addition to any player’s collection. Though it doesn’t have any current discounts, it is still worth the purchase.

These vehicles not only offer exciting gameplay but also provide players with advantages in their day-to-day ventures in Los Santos. So, if you’re looking to upgrade your GTA Online experience, consider investing in these top-notch rides.

