The Wii U is Back Online After Months of Server Outage

Nintendo has finally resolved the server outage that affected Splatoon and Mario Kart 8 on the Wii U for the past five months. Although the company has apologized for the extended waiting period, they haven’t made any promises that the games won’t experience shutdowns again if the problems resurface.

The multiplayer servers for Splatoon and Mario Kart 8 were taken offline in order to address an unspecified vulnerability. While Nintendo never provided specific details about the issues, some players speculated that it may have been related to hacks that could compromise users’ systems. One dataminer, OatmealDome, had suggested that a security vulnerability called ENLBufferPwn was the likely cause.

Despite efforts to resolve the issue, the server outage lasted for months, causing frustration for players. However, service has now been restored as of August 3, over 150 days later. Nintendo did mention that if further issues arise, they may be forced to discontinue the online play service for Splatoon and Mario Kart 8 on short notice. Offline play, however, would still function normally.

Interestingly, there are still players who choose to stick with the Wii U instead of upgrading to the Nintendo Switch. Some prefer the original version of Mario Kart 8 as the Deluxe port does not allow the option to turn off new DLC tracks. Additionally, the Deluxe version has limitations on online play, making it too chaotic for certain players.

For now, the Wii U version of Mario Kart 8 remains available for online play, but there is the concern that Wii U hackers may attempt to exploit the situation. Despite this, the long-awaited restoration of the Wii U servers is a welcome development for fans who have been patiently waiting to resume their online gaming experience.