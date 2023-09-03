5 Ways to Make Money in GTA Online in 2023

In GTA Online, hustling is a crucial part of building your empire. While there are many ways to grind money, not all of them are suitable for new players. This article explores five money-making methods that every player should consider in September 2023.

1) Armored Trucks: This returning event allows players to steal money from Gruppe 6 trucks. By blowing up the back doors, stealing the cash, and evading the cops, you can earn a standard reward of $25,000. However, these missions only appear in specific locations.

2) Stash Houses: These daily events are a great way for beginners to make money. By infiltrating purple houses with target icons on the map, killing enemies, and stealing packages, you can earn rewards. If you own operational businesses, the mission will restock them, or you’ll receive $30,000 in cash if you don’t own any businesses.

3) G’s Caches: Similar to Stash Houses, G’s Caches offer guaranteed cash and other souvenirs. By locating and collecting caches marked by purple crate icons with black question marks, you can earn GTA$ 16,000, free ammo, and stocked snacks. However, be cautious of occasional police raids in these areas.

4) Junk Energy Skydives: These missions are highly profitable and involve completing stunt missions for rewards. With 25 missions available, you can complete up to 10 every day. While each skydive mission rewards $5,000, completing all 10 with a gold medal results in an additional $50,000.

5) Treasure Hunt: This intriguing mission rewards players with extraordinary bonuses. By finding 20 clues in different locations, you unlock the Double-Action Revolver, which grants $5,000 for each clue discovered. Additionally, completing the event and the Headshot Challenge unlocks the Stone Hatchet and rewards $250,000.

These methods provide new players with opportunities to make money and progress in GTA Online. They are accessible and enjoyable, making the hustle more exciting. Try them out and see which ones work best for you!

