The Most Important Areas of Digital Marketing for Self-Storage Operators

In today’s digital age, effective marketing is crucial for self-storage operators to stay competitive and attract potential customers. While hiring a professional firm to handle your digital marketing can be beneficial, it’s important to understand the key areas and tasks that should be prioritized. By knowing where to focus your efforts, you can make informed decisions about whether to outsource or handle them yourself.

One of the most crucial steps in digital marketing for self-storage operators is completing your Google Business Profile (GBP). As Google controls the majority of search volume, having a well-optimized GBP is essential for appearing in search results and reaching potential customers. While outsourcing this task can be helpful, Google provides a user-friendly interface that allows self-storage operators to make updates and optimize their profiles on their own.

Another important aspect of digital marketing is creating and maintaining a professional website. Your website serves as your online storefront and should provide potential customers with comprehensive information about your self-storage facility, as well as the ability to rent units online. While building a website for free is an option, outsourcing can ensure stronger search engine optimization (SEO), better conversion rates, and additional features that you may not be able to create on your own.

Optimizing your SEO is crucial for increasing visibility and attracting potential renters to your GBP and website. While the initial setup of SEO may require professional assistance, ongoing maintenance can be handled internally once the foundation is in place. It’s important to properly set up your SEO from the beginning to avoid unnecessary expenses on updates that won’t significantly impact your search rankings.

Paid advertising campaigns, such as pay-per-click (PPC), can be effective in generating demand for new self-storage businesses. However, if your facility already appears in local search results, paying for additional placements may not be necessary. Professionals can provide valuable advice on creating effective ad campaigns to drive up demand and lease up new facilities, but the decision to outsource should be based on your specific needs and circumstances.

While social media can be an important part of digital marketing, it often doesn’t perform as well as the other areas discussed above. While it may be a valid strategy for reaching potential customers in certain markets, it’s not a top priority for self-storage operators.

In conclusion, self-storage operators should prioritize completing their Google Business Profile, creating and maintaining a professional website, optimizing their SEO, and running paid ad campaigns if necessary. While outsourcing certain tasks can be beneficial, self-storage operators can handle many of these tasks on their own with the right knowledge and tools. By focusing on these key areas of digital marketing, self-storage operators can increase their visibility, attract more customers, and ultimately grow their business.

Definitions:

– GBP: Google Business Profile

– SEO: Search Engine Optimization

– PPC: Pay-Per-Click

