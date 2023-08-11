5 Celebrities Who Opt for Android Smartphones or No Smartphone at All

For years, Apple has been the go-to choice for celebrities when it comes to smartphones. However, there are a handful of well-known individuals who remain loyal to Android or prefer to live without a smartphone altogether.

One notable example is NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, who recently reminded us that not every big star is an iPhone user. While their numbers may be few, there are still some celebrities who would rather go smartphone-free and avoid the inevitable question: Are you addicted to your smartphone?

Let’s take a look at five celebrities who have taken a different path. Starting with billionaire Bill Gates, the Microsoft founder has chosen to go with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, flaunting his preference for Samsung’s foldable charm. It’s even rumored that he had the Z Fold 3 before upgrading to the latest model, the Z Fold 5.

Another tech mogul, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has also opted for a Samsung smartphone. Currently, he is rocking a Samsung Galaxy S22 and may be eyeing an upgrade to the upcoming Galaxy S24. Zuckerberg has shared that he favors Samsung phones due to their widespread use around the world and his desire for Facebook teams to have access to various Android phones.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, known for his action-packed roles, surprisingly avoids smartphones altogether. Although he steers clear of the smartphone craze, he does own an iPad for FaceTime chats with friends back in Austria.

Similarly, Tom Cruise, who performs daring stunts on the big screen, has politely declined the smartphone invitation. While he may interact with high-tech gadgets in his movies, Cruise himself does not own a smartphone and shows no signs of breaking a sweat over it.

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan also goes against the grain by sticking to a trusty flip phone instead of embracing the latest smartphone frenzy. In an interview, he explained that while he admires technology, he prefers to limit his involvement to avoid distractions from his work in crafting mind-bending movies.

Despite these few examples, the majority of celebrities still choose iPhones, keeping Apple in the spotlight. iPhones have become icons of the celebrity tech world with their popularity and reputation for excellence.