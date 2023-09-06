Exploring the Exciting Features of the PUBG Mobile 2.8 Update

Krafton has officially approved the release of the highly anticipated PUBG Mobile 2.8 update, marking the end of a month-long beta testing phase. This update brings an array of exciting features and improvements to enhance the Battle Royale gaming experience for mobile gamers worldwide.

One of the main attractions of the 2.8 update is the introduction of the themed mode called Zombies Edge. This mode allows players to engage in thrilling PvE battles against a variety of zombies, including Mutants, Berserkers, and Rippers. Zombies will spawn in designated locations, such as the Aerolith Labs and its Outposts, which also offer valuable loot. Players can equip special mutation weapons like Mutation Gauntlets, Mutation Blades, and Maglev Hoverboards, each with their own unique abilities. The Maglev Hoverboards provide faster transportation across the map, while the Mutation Gauntlets and Mutation Blades aid in eliminating zombies and dealing damage to enemies.

The World of Wonder (WOW) mode has also received significant updates in the 2.8 update. New PvE gameplay elements and enemy types have been introduced, along with enhancements to editor features, gameplay devices, and map templates. Additionally, the collaboration with KFC adds a interesting twist to the game, with KFC-themed buildings spawning on the themed mode maps. Players can find various supplies at these locations, such as KFC Drinks, Nuggets, Chicken Buckets, and even a rare item called the KFC Chicken Dinner, which recovers full Health and Energy.

The 2.8 update also brings changes to firearms. A new melee weapon called the Dagger has been added, allowing players to swiftly deal sharp damage to zombies and other enemies in PvE mode. The AUG A3, previously an air-drop weapon, can now be found as a normal weapon in different locations on the classic maps, while the FAMAS has been added to the air-drop weapon list. Additionally, the Honey Badger and ACE32 weapons can now be used in Arena mode matches. Players can also equip a new tactical attachment on the Crossbow, allowing them to fire explosives and cause damage upon impact.

The Popularity Battle event, which was a huge success in the previous update, makes a return in the 2.8 update. This event features both Solo and Team Popularity Battles, where players compete to gain popularity in different rounds. The winners will be ranked based on their performance and rewarded accordingly.

With these exciting new features, Krafton hopes to attract more players to download PUBG Mobile and immerse themselves in this thrilling gaming experience. Please note that PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and Indian players are recommended to try out BGMI instead.

