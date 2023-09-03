Starfield RTX 4090 Graphical Showcase Reveals Stunning Visuals

A new graphical showcase of Starfield has been released, displaying the game’s stunning visuals running in 4K@60FPS with the DLSS mod and a ReShade injection. The showcase, developed by German YouTuber ‘Digital Dreams,’ utilizes the Starfield upscaler mod, which replaces the game’s native upscaler with DLSS/XeSS. This combination, particularly when paired with the DLSS 3.5 mod, offers significant improvements over the game’s original resolution.

Starfield is known for its unique green color filter, which provides the game with a cinematic vision. However, the showcase video demonstrates the game without this filter, using the YouTuber’s custom ‘Beyond All Limits’ ReShade preset. The ReShade preset enhances the vibrancy of Starfield, presenting an alternative visual experience. The video invites viewers to compare the version with the green filter to the version with the ReShade injection and determine which they prefer.

It is worth noting that the ReShade preset used in the video is only accessible to Patreon supporters. Nevertheless, it is expected that similar mods and ReShades will be created and made available in the near future.

Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated sci-fi RPG, is currently available for early access on PC and Xbox Series X|S. The game has already garnered attention for its optimization on the Series S, as demonstrated in a recent comparison video. Starfield will officially launch globally on September 6.

For those interested in learning more about Starfield, a comprehensive launch review can be found on the Bethesda website. The review emphasizes that while Starfield stays true to the Bethesda formula, it offers a captivating and immersive experience. The game’s initial slow start eventually gives way to an engaging sci-fi universe, making it one of the studio’s best games and one of the standout titles of the year.

