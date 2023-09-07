The Power of Web Accessibility in Boosting Marketing Performance

Web accessibility is an often-overlooked component of digital marketing strategy that has tremendous potential to improve performance and engagement. By making websites easier to navigate and understand, you can expand site reach, enhance user experience, and improve on-site navigation. Implementing web accessibility can give your clients a competitive advantage and attract new users from a broader audience.

One way to improve web accessibility is by adding alt text to images. Search engines favor accessible websites, and properly labeled images can improve both accessibility and image searchability. Alt text provides important context for assistive technology users and helps search engines understand the content of the image. When writing alt text, it’s essential to describe informative images in detail, filter out decorative images, explain the functionality of functional images, and describe the information in complex infographics or diagrams.

Creating a clear header structure is another important aspect of web accessibility. Clear heading structures aid screen readers and search engine bots and can result in improved rankings. By strategically placing keywords in headers and ensuring a logical hierarchy, you can balance SEO considerations with accessibility. This allows both search engine bots and readers to understand the content and helps screen reader users navigate the page effectively.

Implementing web accessibility is a game-changer in digital marketing. It not only fosters digital equality but also drives tangible marketing results. By incorporating web accessibility into your marketing strategy, you can improve your clients’ performance and create a better user experience for all. Remember to prioritize alt text for images and create clear header structures to optimize website accessibility and boost marketing performance.

Sources:

– Source Article: Every digital agency is actively seeking new ways to improve their clients’ marketing performance.

– AI-Powered Accessibility Widget: UserWay’s automated Image Alt tool

– Web Accessibility and SEO: Understand the guidelines and best practices for web accessibility standards