Technology

Apple Rumored to Develop iPhone Ultra with 3D Camera for Spatial Photos and Videos

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 5, 2023
Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset is anticipated to revolutionize virtual reality, offering a 3D camera that allows users to take spatial photos and videos, bringing the futuristic worlds of sci-fi movies to life. However, recent leaks suggest that Apple might not stop there. MacRumors has uncovered information hinting at the potential development of an iPhone Ultra, a device with a 3D camera that would enable capturing spatial photos and videos specifically designed for viewing on the Vision Pro headset.

Should this rumor prove true, it could prompt the market to reassess the capabilities of mobile phone photography. However, it’s important to temper expectations, as the release date for this iPhone Ultra model remains uncertain, and the rumor is solely based on a single leak. It is possible that consumers may have to wait until 2024 or beyond to experience this innovation firsthand.

Spatial photography, also known as 3D photography, involves capturing images that convey depth and a three-dimensional sense of space. This technique often requires multiple photos from varying angles or specialized cameras to achieve a stereoscopic effect. Typically utilized in virtual and augmented reality applications, as well as 3D modeling, spatial photography allows individuals to relive moments and create new ones, an idea which Apple introduced at WWDC 2023.

To enable spatial photography on the iPhone Ultra, Apple would need to incorporate an additional sensor on the phone’s rear camera setup. This sensor would need to be placed at a distance similar to the spacing between human eyes, which aids in creating the desired 3D effect. However, implementing this technology on a smartphone poses challenges, and its feasibility on a mobile device remains uncertain.

While the iPhone Ultra is currently only a rumor, it could potentially become the flagship option in the iPhone 16 lineup. Nevertheless, Apple has not made any official announcements regarding the device, leaving its existence shrouded in mystery for now.

