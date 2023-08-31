Microsoft patent hints at 360-degree foldable screen

Microsoft has recently published a patent that suggests the company might be considering a 360-degree foldable screen for future devices. The patent describes a design that resembles the Surface Duo, but with a single folding screen instead of two separate ones. Unlike other foldable phones that only close flat, Microsoft envisions this device being able to fold 360 degrees so that the halves of its outer case meet.

According to the patent, other folding devices are unable to fold the display in the opposite direction due to the hinge designs that could damage the flexible display substrate. To address this, Microsoft has developed a complicated system that translates the two halves of the device towards the spine in a way that eliminates potentially damaging tensile stresses. This is achieved through the use of cams that produce a larger translation when the device is folded back-to-back compared to when it is closed normally.

While Microsoft is not breaking new ground with this concept, as Samsung and LG have already showcased similar technology, it remains to be seen if this 360-degree foldable device will replace the Surface Duo. Microsoft has not provided any comments or answers to queries about the patent. It is also important to note that just because a patent is published does not necessarily mean it will translate into an actual product.

Microsoft has a history of filing patents for innovative ideas, including brain-computer interfaces and the ability for the Hololens to locate lost keys. Whether this latest patent will turn into a real product or remain an idea on paper remains to be seen.

