34 Ridiculous Things Employers Offered Instead of Raises

For some reason, employers often choose to reward their employees with meaningless incentives instead of providing better benefits, upward mobility, or higher pay. Here are 34 examples of ridiculous incentives that employers have offered:

1. One company provided their employee with an extra 10-minute break as a reward, but the employee had to request the break a day in advance and couldn’t add it to existing breaks.

2. Another workplace gave employees a single mint for generating an extra $6 million in sales.

3. A certain company distributed “work bux” with cringey bitmojis on them, which employees could redeem for top ramen and granola bars.

4. One job offered Monopoly money that employees could use at the company’s “store” of random items. However, the items were too expensive, and the original poster couldn’t afford anything other than free snacks.

5. A boss celebrated an employee’s first year at the company by giving them a singular banana.

6. ER workers received hot dogs as a reward for their hard work during the worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic.

7. Instead of raises, an employer gave out cups filled with 100 Grand Bars and included a tongue-in-cheek note.

8. An employer showed appreciation by gifting employees with a literal rock.

9. Considered one of the worst employee appreciation gifts, this employer’s gift topped them all.

10. On Employee Appreciation Day, a boss promised drumsticks but brought in something different.

11. Another employer expressed their appreciation with an orange (possibly a clementine) and a pun.

12. A large hospital gave out gifts for long-term service, but employees had to work there for thirty years to qualify for a $100 bonus.

13. An employee received a coupon as a reward for never missing a day of work for five years.

These are just a few examples of the unconventional and lackluster incentives that some employers offer instead of providing meaningful rewards such as higher wages. It’s important for employers to understand what motivates their employees and to prioritize fair compensation and benefits as true signs of appreciation.