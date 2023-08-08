Dough Announces First 32-Inch 240Hz 4K OLED Monitor

The gaming monitor company Dough, formerly known as Eve, has recently announced its plans to release what it claims will be the first 32-inch 240Hz 4K OLED monitor on the market. However, given Dough’s track record of delays and credibility issues, skepticism is warranted. The company previously promised to ship a 27-inch OLED monitor in July but has pushed back the release date to October.

While the specifications of the proposed 32-inch 4K OLED monitor sound impressive, including a 98.5 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and a 48-240Hz variable refresh rate, it’s important to take Dough’s claims with caution. Other companies like Asus, Acer, Corsair, and LG have already released monitors with similar features using the 27-inch OLED panel. It seems unlikely that Dough would be the first to market with a 32-inch version.

In terms of connectivity, Dough plans to offer USB-C connectivity with 100W of charging for laptops, as well as HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort, a 3.5mm audio jack, and five 10Gbps USB ports. These features set it apart from other monitors adopting the same OLED panel.

Dough also promises additional features such as industry-first black frame insertion, split-screen and picture-in-picture modes, individual factory calibration, and a two-year burn-in warranty. The monitors will be available in both matte and Gorilla Glass DXC finishes, with the latter offering better contrast and reduced reflections.

However, it’s important to note that Dough is a crowdfunding company, and crowdfunding campaigns often come with risks and delays. Potential customers should exercise caution and consider factors such as the legitimacy of the product, the company’s track record, and the presence of a working prototype before making any purchase decisions.

Dough’s 32-inch OLED monitor is currently priced at $699 for the matte finish and $799 for the Gorilla Glass finish. The company aims to release the monitor in April 2024, although there are conflicting reports about the availability of the necessary OLED panels.

In conclusion, while Dough’s announcement of a 32-inch 240Hz 4K OLED monitor is intriguing, it’s important to approach it with skepticism given the company’s history. Customers should carefully evaluate the product and consider the risks associated with crowdfunding campaigns before making a purchase.