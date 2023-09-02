Affordable Connectivity Program: Closing the Digital Divide in Kansas City

In an effort to bridge the digital divide, KC Digital Drive, led by Managing Director Aaron Deacon, has launched the Affordable Connectivity Program. This program aims to improve internet access for eligible households by providing a discount on internet services. To determine if you qualify for this program, visit getacptoday.org.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is just one of the initiatives undertaken by KC Digital Drive to transform Kansas City into a digital leader and enhance the overall quality of life for its residents. By closing the digital divide, driving digital innovation, and fostering civic innovation, KC Digital Drive is striving to establish Kansas City as a hub of technological advancement and thoughtful technology adoption.

Access to affordable and reliable internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity in today’s digital age. Unfortunately, there are still many households that lack this vital resource, hindering their ability to connect, learn, and participate in various aspects of modern life. The Affordable Connectivity Program aims to address this issue by making internet access more accessible and affordable for eligible households in Kansas City.

Closing the digital divide not only benefits individuals and families but also the community as a whole. Increased internet access enables individuals to access educational resources, job opportunities, and important services, thereby empowering them to lead more productive and fulfilling lives.

KC Digital Drive’s commitment to digital innovation goes beyond closing the digital divide. They are actively striving to position Kansas City as a capital of civic innovation, where technology is harnessed to improve public services and enhance the well-being of the community. By implementing initiatives like the Affordable Connectivity Program, KC Digital Drive is contributing to the city’s reputation as a forward-thinking and technologically advanced hub.

Sources:

– KC Digital Drive