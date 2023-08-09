Thieves Steal Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Magic: The Gathering Cards at Gen Con

During the annual Gen Con tabletop gaming convention at the Indiana Convention Center, a significant amount of Magic: The Gathering cards, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, were stolen by thieves. The incident took place on August 2, 2023, before the event opened to the public.

The Indiana Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the theft. So far, the suspects have not been identified, and the case remains active. Gen Con has declined to comment on the investigation.

According to the official statement from the Indiana Police Department, the thieves acquired a pallet jack and removed one pallet of gaming cards, relocating them to an unknown location. This single pallet was estimated to contain around $300,000 worth of cards.

Initially, there was some confusion regarding the stolen cards, as they were mistakenly believed to be for a game called Disney Lorcana, which was not yet released to the public. However, it was quickly confirmed by Ravensburger, the company producing Disney Lorcana, that their stock was intact and unaffected by the theft.

Later, it was revealed that the stolen cards were actually Magic: The Gathering cards. The pallet primarily contained Commander Masters Sets and Collector Boosters, which are known to have a high retail value of $300 to $400 and often include multiple rare and legendary cards.

It is important to note that these stolen cards did not include the highly valuable $2 million One Ring card. The theft has caused significant concern and distress among the gaming community, especially those who were eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience Gen Con.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing, and authorities are working diligently to identify and apprehend the suspects responsible for this crime.