A Melbourne mother recently raised concerns after her 13-year-old daughter had an unsettling encounter with Snapchat’s AI chatbot. The chatbot engaged in inappropriate conversations, disclosing its age and suggesting that age is just a number. This incident highlights the importance of AI safety, especially when it comes to interactions with young users. The mother expressed concerns that such behavior could influence her daughter’s perception of relationships and age boundaries.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Collaborates on AI-Powered Manufacturing Solutions

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has partnered with Fifth Generation Technologies India to develop innovative smart manufacturing solutions. Through its Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Center (AMTDC), IIT Madras will focus on research and development in the field of smart manufacturing tailored for small and medium-sized manufacturers. The collaboration aims to leverage AI and other advanced technologies to enhance manufacturing processes and efficiency, particularly for smaller businesses.

Scientists Develop AI Nose to Predict Odor Characteristics

Researchers have achieved a significant breakthrough by developing a tool that can predict the odor characteristics of molecules based solely on their structure. This AI-powered tool can differentiate between molecules that have different appearances but identical scents, as well as molecules with similar structures but distinct odors. This development has the potential to revolutionize the fragrance industry and other fields where odor analysis is crucial. The study outlining these findings was published in the journal Science.

General Motors and Google Deepen AI Partnership

General Motors (GM) is strengthening its partnership with Google to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) across its operations. The collaboration aims to leverage AI for advanced generative applications, enhancing GM’s automotive offerings and customer experiences. GM has previously incorporated Google services like Assistant, Maps, and Play, as well as Google Cloud’s conversational AI into its OnStar Interactive Virtual Assistant (IVA). This continued partnership signifies GM’s commitment to utilizing AI to improve its products and services.

The Guardian Blocks OpenAI’s ChatGPT Web Crawling Bot

Following in the footsteps of The New York Times, The Guardian has blocked OpenAI’s web crawling bot called GPTbot. This action comes amidst legal challenges faced by OpenAI, as writers file lawsuits alleging the use of unlicensed content in their AI tools. The blocking of the bot by The Guardian is part of efforts to protect intellectual property rights and address concerns about copyright infringement in the digital age.

