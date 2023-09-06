Google Celebrates its 25th Birthday

Google, the multinational technology company, is set to celebrate its 25th birthday this month. CEO Sundar Pichai marked the occasion by sending a memo to all employees, reflecting on the company’s evolution and sharing his thoughts on the future of technology.

In the memo, Pichai highlighted the significance of search in Google’s mission and its status as their biggest “moonshot.” He mentioned that Google currently has 15 products serving over half a billion people and six products serving over two billion users each.

Pichai also reflected on the immense progress technology has made in the last 25 years. He shared a personal anecdote about his experience with email communication. Pichai mentioned that when he was studying in the U.S., his father in India had to receive emails via printouts delivered to him at work. Comparing this to the instantaneous communication methods used by his son today, Pichai emphasized how quickly technology advances and becomes second nature for each new generation.

He expressed hope for the future, stating that the high expectations set by the younger generation will lead to even greater technological advancements. Pichai believes that innovation becomes ordinary as technologies evolve and that Google never takes its success for granted.

Pichai then discussed Google’s beginnings and its core mission to organize and make the world’s information accessible and useful. He praised the transformative impact of Google Search, which has helped billions of people find answers to their questions. It has also facilitated access to education and entrepreneurship, revolutionizing the digital economy.

While Google started as a search engine, it has since expanded to include multiple products ranging from Gmail to web browsers. These products have all originated from a question and were developed to address a specific user need or challenge.

Pichai concluded the memo by expressing enthusiasm for the future and the endless possibilities yet to be explored and created by the next generation.

