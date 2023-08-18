The iMac G3: A Turning Point for Apple

In May 1998, Steve Jobs was preparing to launch the iMac, a product that would pave the way for Apple’s remarkable comeback. As a journalist for Newsweek at that time, I was selected by Jobs to get an exclusive first look at the iMac and spend time with him during the preparation for the launch. Jobs was particular about who would be photographing him, expressing his displeasure when the photographer assigned by Newsweek was revealed. However, the selected photographers used their expertise to capture remarkable behind-the-scenes and portrait shots of Jobs.

The iMac was set to ship in August of that year and featured a powerful G3 chip, a crisp 15-inch display, built-in modem, and easy-to-use internet software. Its design, created by Jony Ive, was unique and eye-catching, with a curvy translucent plastic exterior in a color named Bondi Blue. The iMac lacked a floppy disk drive, which was a significant change at that time, but Jobs dismissed concerns about this omission.

The launch of the iMac marked a turning point for Apple. After years of struggling, the iMac showcased Apple’s innovation and commitment to thinking differently. This marked the beginning of a close relationship between Jobs and myself, as I gained insider access to Apple’s product launches and had the chance to witness Jobs’ leadership and creative vision firsthand.

During this time, Jobs revealed his plans to bring Apple back to its roots as an innovator. He shared his “whole-widget” strategy, which involved designing products from scratch, creating software in-house, and marketing directly to consumers. Jobs believed that this approach would set Apple apart from its competitors and allow the company to surpass even industry giants like Sony.

The iMac G3 was just the beginning of Apple’s resurgence under Jobs’ leadership. With subsequent innovations like the iPhone, Apple continued to redefine the technology industry.

Looking back on my conversations with Jobs, I am reminded of his determination and passion for making Apple an industry leader. The iMac G3 was a symbol of a new era for Apple and set the stage for the groundbreaking products that would follow.