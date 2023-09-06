Apple Valley Man Arrested for Robbery During Meet-Up Sale of Apple Watch

A 21-year-old resident of Apple Valley was robbed while trying to sell his Apple Watch during a meet-up in the town of Apple Valley. The incident occurred on September 2, 2023, at a shopping center parking lot in the 20400 block of State Highway 18. According to sheriff’s officials, the victim had agreed to meet an unknown person at the location to complete the sale.

However, as soon as the victim handed over the watch to the buyer, the buyer snatched the victim’s wallet and fled the scene on a bicycle. The victim immediately called 911, and deputies were dispatched to investigate the robbery. Fortunately, the responding deputies spotted a person matching the suspect’s description and were able to apprehend him before he could escape on his bicycle.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Kevin Mark Ayala, was arrested and taken to the High Desert Detention Center. He has been booked for robbery and is currently being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

In light of this incident, the Apple Valley Police Department is urging the public to exercise caution when engaging in meet-up sales or purchases. They have provided several safety tips, including meeting in a public place, bringing along a companion, and collecting as much identifying information about the other party as possible.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Deputy Gregory at the Apple Valley Police Department or Sheriff’s Dispatch. Anonymous tips can also be provided through the We-Tip Hotline.

It is important for individuals engaging in online transactions to be vigilant and prioritize personal safety. Meeting in public places and taking precautionary measures can help prevent unfortunate incidents like this robbery.

Sources: VVNG.com