Upcoming Bizzarrini Giotto Hypercar to Feature Custom Cosworth V12 Engine

Bizzarrini, the renowned Italian supercar maker, has unveiled new real-life images of its highly anticipated Giotto hypercar. While initially expected to be powered by a Lamborghini-derived V12 engine, Bizzarrini has now confirmed a partnership with Cosworth to develop and produce a bespoke 6.6-litre V12 engine for the Giotto.

Known for its high-performance engines, Cosworth recently worked on the Gordon Murray Automotive T.33, which boasts a 3.9-litre V12 engine that revs up to an impressive 11,100rpm. The upcoming engine for the Giotto is expected to have similar characteristics, offering higher outputs and greater low-end torque due to its increased displacement.

In contrast to many modern supercars, Bizzarrini is prioritizing emotion and driver engagement over lap times and acceleration records. The Giotto will not feature turbochargers or hybrid technology, further emphasizing its focus on delivering a pure driving experience.

The Italian-designed and British-built hypercar is set to undergo open-road testing in late 2025, with deliveries to customers scheduled for early 2026. Pricing details and production numbers have yet to be announced, but given the Giotto’s bespoke engine, carbon body, and custom lightweight components, it is expected to carry a multimillion-dollar price tag before additional options and personalization.

