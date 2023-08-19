Ford Unveils 2025 Mustang GTD During Monterey Car Week

Just hours after the official unveiling of the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD, the racing-inspired vehicle made its debut at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, held during Monterey Car Week. The latest iteration of Ford’s pony car has drawn attention for its goal to achieve a sub-7-minute lap time around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The GTD is currently in the development stage, but Ford’s simulations project that the car could potentially achieve the desired lap time. Greg Goodall, Ford’s Chief Program Engineer for Future Model Year Performance Vehicles, stated that while extensive computer simulations have been conducted, the car has not yet been tested on the track.

Ford is striving to make the GTD the fastest Ford ever to tackle the Nürburgring. Comparisons are being made against high-performance models such as the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. However, it should be noted that these models have set impressive lap times, with the GT2 RS currently holding the record at 6 minutes 41 seconds.

The GTD pushes the boundaries of Mustang performance with 800 horsepower, making it the highest-rated Mustang ever produced. In addition to power, the GTD offers options for weight reduction and improved aerodynamics. Carbon fiber parts, including front and rear fascias, and an aerodynamics package with features like hydraulically controlled front flaps and an active rear wing contribute to enhanced performance.

While the exact weight specifications and performance figures are yet to be revealed, Ford plans to release them in due course. Production of the GTD is slated to begin in late 2024, and it will be available for the 2025 model year, starting at an estimated price of $300,000. Ford intends to select buyers through an application process, similar to the sales approach used for the GT.