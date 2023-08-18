The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD: A Road-Legal GT3 Race Car

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD has recently been unveiled as a limited-run, road-legal version of the GT3 race car. This high-performance vehicle comes equipped with technology such as an adaptive suspension and active aerodynamics, which are not allowed under competition regulations. The Mustang GTD is set to go on sale in late 2024 or early 2025, with a starting price of approximately $300,000.

Contrary to rumors, the Mustang GTD does not feature a mid-mounted engine. Instead, it comes with a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 situated ahead of the driver. While the final output has yet to be disclosed, Ford aims to achieve over 800 horsepower, making this the most powerful Mustang ever produced by the automaker. The engine boasts a redline of over 7,500 rpm and is equipped with a titanium exhaust system featuring an active valve system. Additionally, the Mustang GTD incorporates a transaxle gearbox, with the transmission located at the rear, contributing to a near 50-50 weight distribution. The eight-speed dual-clutch unit is accompanied by a carbon fiber driveshaft, transferring power from the engine to the transaxle. The Track Mode setting includes a Variable Traction Control system, allowing drivers to adjust engine output and traction control intrusiveness.

The GTD is equipped with a semi-active suspension that can adapt the spring rates and ride height. Its components include adaptive spool valve dampers. In Track Mode, the vehicle is lowered by 1.575 inches (40 millimeters). The front setup features a short-long arm layout, and due to the pushrod and rocker arm architecture, hydraulic control system, and transaxle cooling system located in the trunk, there is no longer storage space available. Air scoops are designed to channel air off the back glass to cool this area. The Mustang GTD rides on wide front tires measuring 12.8 inches (325 mm) and rear tires measuring 13.58 inches (345 mm). Standard wheels comprise 20-inch forged aluminum pieces, while optional forged magnesium wheels are available, featuring Y-shaped spokes similar to those seen on the GT3 race car. Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes are fitted as standard.

Carbon fiber is extensively used in the GTD’s body to minimize weight. Various components, including the front splitter, hood, fenders, door sills, roof, trunk lid, and rear diffuser, are made from this lightweight material. Optional upgrades include carbon fiber pieces for the front and rear fascias. Buyers also have the option to select an available aerodynamics package, which incorporates hydraulically controlled front flaps, a carbon-fiber underbody tray, and an active rear wing. Custom color choices are available, with buyers able to choose any desired shade. The GTD’s cabin showcases a combination of Miko suede, leather, and carbon fiber. Recaro seats are standard, while the rear bench has been removed. An optional package offers 3D-printed titanium paddle shifters, rotary dial shifter, and serial number plate, which are crafted from retired Lockheed Martin F-22 titanium parts.

Ford’s Chief Program Engineer, Greg Goodall, expressed the goal of the Mustang GTD project, stating their aim was to achieve a sub-7-minute Nürburgring lap time, making it the fastest road-legal Mustang ever produced by Ford. However, the date of the Nürburgring lap has yet to be announced. Multimatic will handle the final assembly of the Mustang GTD, with the bodies being sourced from Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant, and the supercharged V8 engines coming from the Dearborn Engine Plant.