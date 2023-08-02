Subaru Unveils Competition-Ready WRX for 2024 Rally Season

Subaru Motorsports USA is set to debut its competition-spec WRX for the 2024 season in the American Rally Association Championship. Built by Vermont SportsCar, the rally-spec WRX will compete in the Open 4WD class. The car is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder boxer engine, producing 320 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the all-wheel-drive system through a SADEV six-speed sequential transmission.

The exterior of the rally car features a carbon-fiber widebody kit, vented hood panels, and a tall rear wing. The car’s livery combines a matte WR Blue body with yellow accents and the automaker’s six-star logo. The vehicle has a fully seam-welded body shell and an FIA-compliant roll cage. It also includes racing seats with HANS device support for enhanced safety. Additionally, the stock gas tank has been replaced with an 82-liter Kevlar fuel cell.

For the 2024 season, driver Brandon Semenuk and co-driver Keaton Williams will be the first to compete with the new WRX rally car. Later in the season, Travis Pastrana will join the team in a second car. Pastrana expressed his excitement about the new Subaru platform and the opportunity to compete alongside Semenuk.

The road-going version of the WRX is powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder engine, generating 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Buyers have the option of a six-speed manual or a CVT transmission. The 2023 WRX starts at $31,625 and goes up to $44,415 for the range-topping GT model.

With Subaru’s participation in regional events like the American Rally Association Championship, the brand continues to showcase its rally heritage and commitment to motorsports. The new competition-ready WRX for the 2024 season demonstrates Subaru’s dedication to high-performance vehicles in the rally racing scene.