The 2024 Porsche 911 S/T: A Lightweight, Road-Focused Model Inspired by the 1969 911 S

Aug 2, 2023
The 2024 Porsche 911 S/T is a special edition model that combines elements from the GT3 Touring and GT3 RS, resulting in a lightweight, road-focused vehicle that pays homage to the classic 1969 911 S. Porsche will produce only 1,963 examples of this model, with prices starting at $291,650 in the United States (excluding destination charges). The public debut of the 911 S/T will take place at the Rennsport Reunion 7 event, scheduled to begin on September 28, 2024, while deliveries are set to commence in the spring of the same year.

With a weight of 3,056 pounds, the 911 S/T is the lightest 992-generation 911, weighing 70 pounds less than the 911 GT3 Touring with a manual gearbox. Porsche has incorporated carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic components for the hood, front fenders, doors, roof, rear axle anti-roll bar, and back’s stiffening shear panel. The vehicle is equipped with 20-inch front and 21-inch rear magnesium wheels, standard ceramic-composite brakes, and a lithium-ion starter battery. It does not feature the rear-axle steering system, and it utilizes lightweight glass and reduced sound deadening for further weight savings.

Under the hood, the 911 S/T is powered by a 4.0-liter flat-six engine producing 518 horsepower, derived from the GT3 RS. It is exclusively paired with a close-ratio six-speed manual gearbox, featuring a unique lightweight clutch and single-mass flywheel that reduce the rotating mass by 23 pounds. Porsche boasts that the car now builds revs with exceptional speed and directness. The 911 S/T accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 186 mph.

Porsche has maintained a sleek and smooth body design for the 911 S/T, incorporating vents on the nose similar to the 911 GT3 with the Touring Package. The car also features a small Gurney flap on the active rear spoiler. Inside the cabin, buyers can choose between carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic bucket seats or four-way-adjustable Sports Seats Plus. The upholstery options include Classic Cognac cloth with black pinstripes or two-tone semi-aniline leather in a mix of Black and Classic Cognac. The instrument cluster and Chrono package’s clock highlights are in green.

Additionally, the 911 S/T offers an optional Heritage Design Package, which includes a Shore Blue Metallic body, white Ceramica wheels, and roundel numbers on each door ranging from 0 to 99. The classic Porsche design badges can be found on the nose, wheel center caps, steering wheel, and headrests.

For those interested, Porsche also offers a special edition timepiece, the Porsche Design Chronograph 1 – 911 S/T watch. Limited to 1,963 pieces, this watch features a titanium case and design elements inspired by the 911 S/T, including a winding rotor that shares a design with the car’s wheels. The dial of the watch matches the green accents from the vehicle’s instrument panel, and it retails for $13,500.

In summary, the 2024 Porsche 911 S/T is a unique and exclusive model that combines the best features of the GT3 Touring and GT3 RS, resulting in a lightweight, performance-oriented vehicle that pays tribute to the classic 1969 911 S.

