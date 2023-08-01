Introducing the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo: Power, Aero, and Grip Upgrades

The long-awaited 2024 Nissan Z Nismo has finally arrived, and it brings more power, enhanced aerodynamics, and improved cornering capability. Starting with the power, the Z Nismo still features a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine, but this time, Nissan engineers have added more boost, tweaked the cooling system, and applied a tune to deliver an additional 20 horsepower and 34 pound-feet of torque over the standard Z. With these upgrades, the output now stands at 420 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque, providing a generous powerband.

Power delivery is channeled through a Nismo-tuned nine-speed automatic transmission, making it the sole gearbox option. The lightweight Nismo-specific Rays 19-inch wheels, wrapped in Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT600 tires measuring 285/35 at the rear, help the car put the power down effectively.

Enhancements don’t stop there. Nissan has made design changes to improve cooling and downforce. The front fascia, featuring a design dubbed the “Grand-Nose” or “G-Nose,” extends forward similarly to the old Fairlady 240ZG, resulting in a 2024 Z Nismo that is approximately one inch longer than the standard model. Notable design elements include a lip spoiler, a thin mesh grille cover, and functional canards on the corners of the fascia, which provide added downforce and blend into the Nismo side sills.

At the rear, the Z Nismo receives a larger three-piece rear spoiler, inspired by the GT-R, to increase downforce and reduce lift and drag. Suspension and braking upgrades are also part of the package, with unique sway bars, retuned dampers, stiffer springs, and improved braking performance.

To assist drivers on the track, Nissan has introduced a new Sport + driving mode that alters shift programming. Recaro seats keep driver and passenger secure, while the interior features Nismo-specific animations for the digital display and abundant red trim accents. The exterior is available in five colors, including a Nismo-exclusive “Stealth Gray.”

The pricing details for the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo will be announced closer to its fall release date.