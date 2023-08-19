Introducing the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT: A Powerful Tourer with Advanced Features

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the next generation of its GT series with the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT. This epic tourer retains the hand-built turbo V8 engine that enthusiasts love but introduces several exciting upgrades. The new model comes equipped with a back seat, advanced performance technology, and onboard track driving instruction.

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT features a new body structure that incorporates aluminum, magnesium, steel, and composites in strategic areas. This allows for increased luggage space and optional two-plus-two seating, which was highly requested by customers. The suspension has also been upgraded with forged aluminum rigid components, hydraulic roll control, and adaptive damping, resulting in improved handling and stability.

Under the hood, the AMG GT is powered by an enhanced version of AMG’s 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine. With improvements such as a new oil pan, relocated intercooler, and better-flowing cylinder heads and emissions equipment, the GT 63 model generates an impressive 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. The power is sent to the wheels through a nine-speed multi-clutch automatic transmission and a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT incorporates active aero elements, including variable front flaps and a rear spoiler, to optimize aerodynamics. The aluminum-calipered brakes offer torque vectoring, and the car features standard four-wheel steering for enhanced agility. The interior boasts Nappa leather upholstery, a flat-bottomed, heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, and seats with ventilated backrests and optional massage function. The car’s advanced features include a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with telemetry, an optional head-up display showing lap and sector times, and virtual driving instruction.

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT will be available in the first half of next year in the U.S. market. This model is expected to pave the way for even higher-performing variants in the future. Car enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the possibility of a new Black Series that could rival competitors like the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD.