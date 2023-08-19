Introducing the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe: A More Practical and Powerful Sports Car

When AMG announced the development of the SL and GT Coupe together, some enthusiasts criticized Mercedes for transforming the GT Coupe into an SL with a fixed metal roof. However, as the coupe is officially revealed, it’s too early to make such judgments without first-hand experience and reviews.

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe is a high-performance 2+2 sports car with fully variable 4Matic+ all-wheel drive. Initially, it will be available in “63” and “55” models, both equipped with V8 power. It remains to be seen if the four-pot engine with 375 horsepower from the SL 43 will be added later in the car’s life cycle.

The top-of-the-line AMG GT 63 Coupe boasts a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, delivering 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. This is comparable to the SL 63’s power output. It accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, making it 0.4 seconds quicker than the roadster counterpart.

On the other hand, the AMG GT 55 Coupe offers 469 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, which aligns with the SL model. It completes the 0-60 mph sprint in 3.8 seconds, matching the roadster’s performance. The top speed of the hotter coupe is 196 mph, while the entry-level variant reaches 183 mph.

Both the “63” and “55” models feature all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission with a wet start-off clutch. The V8 engine has active engine mounts and can distribute power evenly between the axles or solely to the rear axle. Additionally, the coupes come with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, rear-wheel steering, and composite brake discs.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe has a sports suspension with adaptive shock absorbers, hydraulic roll stabilization, and a front lift system to raise the nose by 1.18 inches. Ceramic brakes with larger discs will also be available in 2024.

The new GT Coupe is expected to arrive at US dealerships in the first half of 2024, but pricing details have not been announced yet. Spy shots have also revealed plans for a plug-in hybrid variant in the future, featuring a charging port on the rear bumper.

Overall, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe aims to offer a balance between practicality and power, bringing forth an exciting addition to the Mercedes-AMG lineup.