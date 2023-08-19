CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

The New Mercedes-AMG GT: A Closer Look

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 19, 2023
The New Mercedes-AMG GT: A Closer Look

The second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT may not appear drastically different from its predecessor at first glance, but it is, in fact, a significantly revamped vehicle. Unveiled in Monterey, the new GT coupe comes with standard all-wheel drive and optional 2+2 seating, a departure from the previous model. Unlike its predecessor, which was based on a shortened SLS AMG platform, the new GT shares its aluminum underpinnings with the new SL roadster. Consequently, the unique rear dual-clutch transaxle has been replaced by a conventionally mounted nine-speed multi-clutch gearbox.

The 2024 model is larger in every dimension than its predecessor and is powered by the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine that AMG has been utilizing for years. The GT 55 variant offers 469 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, while the GT 63 delivers 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, matching the previous AMG GT R. Additionally, the new numerical nomenclature aligns the GT with the SL and eliminates the confusing all-letters naming convention of the previous model.

Mercedes claims that the GT 63 can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 196 mph, while the GT 55 achieves 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and tops out at 183 mph. The fully variable all-wheel-drive system can distribute up to 50% of torque to the front axle or 100% to the rear, ensuring the GT retains its ability for controlled drifting.

In terms of chassis hardware, the GT features all-aluminum multi-link suspension, hydraulic anti-roll control system, rear-wheel steering, and an electronically controlled rear limited-slip differential. The car also comes equipped with 20-inch wheels and wider tires compared to the SL.

Inside, the GT shares similarities with the SL, including a digital gauge cluster and a large touchscreen with Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system. The increased size of the GT allows for the addition of two rear seats that can be folded away, providing practicality for a sports car.

Pricing details have not been released yet, but it is expected that the GT 55 will cost around the same as the $141,300 SL 55, and the GT 63 will have a similar price range to the $183,000 SL 63. Deliveries are set to begin in the first half of next year.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Apple’s Wi-Fi Assist Can Drain Battery Life and Consume Data

Aug 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Two New Lawsuits Filed Against Western Digital over SanDisk SSDs

Aug 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Introduction to Role Tokens in Magic: The Gathering

Aug 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

Apple’s Wi-Fi Assist Can Drain Battery Life and Consume Data

Aug 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

AI and Data Storage: Meeting Sustainability Goals

Aug 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Xbox 360 Marketplace to Close in July 2024

Aug 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

Harness the Power of AI with SheetGPT for Efficient Google Sheets Tasks

Aug 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments