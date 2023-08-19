The New Mercedes-AMG GT: A Closer Look

The second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT may not appear drastically different from its predecessor at first glance, but it is, in fact, a significantly revamped vehicle. Unveiled in Monterey, the new GT coupe comes with standard all-wheel drive and optional 2+2 seating, a departure from the previous model. Unlike its predecessor, which was based on a shortened SLS AMG platform, the new GT shares its aluminum underpinnings with the new SL roadster. Consequently, the unique rear dual-clutch transaxle has been replaced by a conventionally mounted nine-speed multi-clutch gearbox.

The 2024 model is larger in every dimension than its predecessor and is powered by the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine that AMG has been utilizing for years. The GT 55 variant offers 469 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, while the GT 63 delivers 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, matching the previous AMG GT R. Additionally, the new numerical nomenclature aligns the GT with the SL and eliminates the confusing all-letters naming convention of the previous model.

Mercedes claims that the GT 63 can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 196 mph, while the GT 55 achieves 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and tops out at 183 mph. The fully variable all-wheel-drive system can distribute up to 50% of torque to the front axle or 100% to the rear, ensuring the GT retains its ability for controlled drifting.

In terms of chassis hardware, the GT features all-aluminum multi-link suspension, hydraulic anti-roll control system, rear-wheel steering, and an electronically controlled rear limited-slip differential. The car also comes equipped with 20-inch wheels and wider tires compared to the SL.

Inside, the GT shares similarities with the SL, including a digital gauge cluster and a large touchscreen with Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system. The increased size of the GT allows for the addition of two rear seats that can be folded away, providing practicality for a sports car.

Pricing details have not been released yet, but it is expected that the GT 55 will cost around the same as the $141,300 SL 55, and the GT 63 will have a similar price range to the $183,000 SL 63. Deliveries are set to begin in the first half of next year.