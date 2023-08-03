CityLife

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Receives Massive Update

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a game released earlier this year with many issues, has received a significant update on July 27. Developer Daedalic Entertainment addressed multiple problems across all platforms with the release of update 2.2.

Some of the major fixes in this update include resolving performance issues when using deep learning super sampling (DLSS) and fixing quest markers that would randomly disappear and interactable objects that became non-interactable. The camera-related issues, such as getting stuck on walls or inside the character Gollum, spinning endlessly, or shaking after certain enemy encounters, have also been addressed.

The update also reinstated missing environments, fixed progress blockers, established required checkpoints, and resolved localization issues. Overall, the update aims to improve the playability of Gollum.

When the game initially launched on May 25, it received widespread criticism for its poor controls and bland user interface. Daedalic Entertainment apologized for the underwhelming experience and promised to fix the issues. However, the development arm of the German studio shut down on June 30, impacting a significant portion of its team.

The patch notes for update 2.2 include fixes for various specific issues, such as adjusting DLSS default mode, resolving missing environment and interactable object problems, fixing checkpoints and camera-related issues, improving missions and sequences, and addressing localization and sound problems.

The latest update is a step towards making The Lord of the Rings: Gollum a more enjoyable game for players.

