Tissot Introduces New Digital Quartz Versions to PRX Line

Tissot has expanded its popular PRX line with the introduction of multiple new digital quartz versions. The new PRX Digital comes in two sizes – 35 mm and 40 mm – and is available with silver or gold tone cases, as well as black, silver, or gold dials.

Both sizes of the PRX Digital are powered by the Swiss quartz caliber 4012, which offers a simple digital display of hours, minutes, and seconds. In addition, the watches come with features like dual time zones, day-date, and a chronograph, all of which can be accessed through the push-pieces on the case flanks.

This retro-inspired timepiece, inspired by the 1978 design, also boasts a sapphire crystal, a solid caseback, and a water resistance of up to 100 meters. The integrated bracelet, equipped with a deployant clasp and a quick-release system, adds to the overall convenience and functionality of the watch.

The new additions to the PRX line are part of Tissot’s commitment to delivering high-quality and stylish watches. With a retail price of $375 for the 35 mm model and $450 for the 40 mm variant, these digital quartz versions offer a fusion of vintage charm and modern technology.

In summary, Tissot’s new PRX Digital watches bring a fresh twist to the popular PRX line with their digital quartz movement, retro-inspired design, and a range of features. Combining style and functionality, these timepieces cater to the needs of watch enthusiasts looking for a blend of classic and contemporary aesthetics.

Sources: Tissot