Is the New Subaru WRX Sportswagon a Worthy Successor?

The Subaru WRX wagon, a beloved classic, has made a comeback in the form of the new Subaru WRX Sportswagon. However, many fans are questioning if it lives up to the legacy of its predecessor or if it falls short as a sequel to the Levorg.

The WRX wagon first made its mark in 1994 as a practical version of the turbocharged Subaru Impreza. It was known for its unique blend of performance and functionality, appealing to both rally enthusiasts and those seeking a practical hatchback. Unfortunately, the WRX wagon was discontinued in 2007, but it re-emerged in 2016 as the Subaru Levorg.

Now, with the release of the VB-generation WRX, Subaru has given the updated Levorg the name it deserved all along: the WRX Sportswagon. While fans are excited about the return of the wagon, there are concerns about whether it truly embodies the spirit of the WRX.

In terms of design, the WRX Sportswagon is more conservative compared to the cladding-heavy WRX sedan. It features a sleek and mature look, resembling the Impreza rather than exuding the bold and muscular aesthetic expected from a WRX. While the design may appeal to those looking for a funky performance wagon, it may leave some disappointed if they were expecting the iconic WRX appearance.

The pricing of the WRX Sportswagon is competitive. It is priced well below its rivals, such as the Volkswagen Golf R wagon and the Mini Clubman JCW. It offers three regular variants, all powered by a 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine and equipped with an eight-speed CVT automatic transmission.

Inside the WRX Sportswagon, the mid-range specification feels well appointed and upmarket. The interior features heated leather seats, a sleek touchscreen interface, and ample storage space. The boot has a capacity of 492 litres, which expands to 1430 litres with the seats folded.

One notable feature of the WRX Sportswagon is its 11.6-inch touchscreen, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While the screen looks modern and stylish, the usability falls short in terms of resolution and functionality. It lacks depth in its capabilities and can be slow to react. Despite these shortcomings, there is a CD player for those who prefer a nostalgic touch.

Overall, the Subaru WRX Sportswagon offers a practical and stylish alternative to its competitors in the performance wagon segment. While it may not fully capture the classic WRX essence, it still retains the performance and functionality that fans have come to expect from Subaru.

