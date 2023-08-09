We’re excited to share the third and final part of the 2023 roadmap for Heroes of Arkesia. This roadmap includes the major content updates planned for the rest of the year. Please note that the roadmap is not a comprehensive list of every change coming to Arkesia, and some details may change as we approach each month. We will provide more information as we get closer to each update.

Before we dive into the plans for September through December 2023, let’s take a look at some additional changes coming in the August Update.

Daily Activity Adjustments:

We will be making adjustments to the daily activities in the game to improve the overall experience for players.

Chaos Dungeon Adjustments:

Our priority is to enhance the playability of Chaos Dungeons. We will be increasing the rewards and making enemy AI tweaks to reduce the time it takes to complete a dungeon by approximately 25%. We will continue to listen to player feedback and make further improvements as needed.

Guardian Raids:

Guardian Raids will be adjusted to one per day, and the rewards will be increased.

Increased Accessibility to Cards:

To address content fatigue and encourage more gameplay with new users, we will be increasing the supply of cards in Chaos Dungeons, Guardian Raids, and other sources.

In September, we will be introducing Jump-Start servers, which will provide a fresh beginning for new and returning players. These servers will bring together a large group of players at the same time, improving the early and mid-game experience and reducing gatekeeping in raid lobbies. Jump-Start servers will have independent matchmaking, party finder, marketplace, and auction houses, providing a separate and unaffected experience for players. Players on Jump-Start servers will receive materials and bonuses to help with progression.

Additionally, a new consumable called Yoz’s Jar will be introduced, which will allow players to obtain a variety of Epic and Legendary skins. Cloth, obtained by breaking down unwanted skins, can be used with a Jar to roll for a new skin. The system will also provide a 10% chance to acquire Legendary skins with better benefits. Players will have the option to overlay a preferred skin over a Legendary skin.

There will be more updates and improvements to the game, including new purchase options in the Amethyst Shop and the addition of Dawn skins for Slayer, Artist, and Aeromancer.

Stay tuned for more information and release notes on these updates. We’re excited to continue bringing new and exciting content to Heroes of Arkesia!