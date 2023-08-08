Lotus Emira I4: A Closer Look at the Smaller-Engined Model

The Lotus Emira is a highly-regarded sports car, and the addition of an AMG-sourced 2.0-liter inline four engine piques interest. Lotus vehicles are known for their small, lightweight four-cylinder engines, making this engine a potential good fit. While purists may be disappointed with the switch from a manual to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, they haven’t yet experienced its performance.

Lotus is currently in the midst of a transformation, moving away from their reputation for small, minimalist cars and towards creating a car that caters to all market demands. The 2024 Emira, equipped with a supercharged Toyota-sourced V6 engine, is an impressive sports car that appeals to a more mature audience.

Opting for a German four-cylinder midship engine may seem unconventional, but it gives the Emira a unique feel. The smaller-engined Emira offers comparable performance to its V6 counterpart, with only a slight decrease in horsepower but a slight increase in torque. The interior remains largely the same, with a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system.

In terms of practicality, the Emira offers a decently-sized cabin with ample storage space in the door bin pockets and center console. The seats are supportive, but the trunk space is limited due to the engine placement.

Despite its practical limitations, the Emira prioritizes fun and performance. The 2.0-liter turbo four engine produces 360 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 171 mph. While it may not match the V6 in terms of power, its lighter weight makes it an appealing choice.

Buyers have the option to choose between two chassis setups: Sport or Touring. The Sport setup offers stiffer springs and performance-focused tires, while the Touring setup provides a more comfortable ride quality. Both setups have their own advantages depending on driving preferences and intended use.

Overall, the Lotus Emira I4 delivers an exciting driving experience with its dynamic performance and well-balanced handling. It is a worthy addition to Lotus’ lineup and appeals to enthusiasts who prioritize enjoyment on the track or on the open road.