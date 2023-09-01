The Impact of Drought and Variable Rainfall on Crop Yields

The 2023 growing season has presented numerous challenges for farmers across the United States, particularly in the Midwest. Soybean yields have been highly variable from county to county, compounded by the early start to planting and prolonged periods of dry, cold conditions. One Iowa farmer, Kevin Ross, expressed concern over the poor stands on his soybeans, which will likely result in reduced yields. The lack of moisture exacerbated any planting issues, highlighting the importance of adequate rainfall for crop growth.

Soil moisture levels have played a crucial role in the success or failure of this year’s crops. Despite July’s abundant precipitation, the soil was so depleted that crops were left relying on the occasional rain shower. Gro Intelligence Senior Analyst Jon Haines emphasized that the distribution of rainfall played a significant role in determining yield outcomes. Rather than widespread soaking systems, rain primarily came in sporadic thunderstorms, causing some areas to be missed. These localized patterns resulted in a patchwork of yield possibilities, with neighboring counties experiencing vastly different outcomes.

Rainfall in July brought relief from high temperatures observed in June, ultimately improving the normalized difference vegetation index (NDVI). NDVI is a crucial metric used to assess crop health, comparing current crop color to historical data. A greener map indicates a healthier crop. Gro Intelligence Senior Analyst Will Osnato noted that this year’s NDVI levels were the fourth highest in 20 years, signaling an overall improved crop condition.

DTN Ag Meteorologist John Baranick explained that this year’s rainfall has been difficult to predict, with rain coming in streaks and bursts. However, he cautioned against assuming that problems faced in localized areas reflect the situation across the entire country. This variability highlights the unpredictability of summer rainfall and its impact on crop yields.

The 2023 Digital Yield Tour highlighted the lessons learned from this year’s challenging weather conditions. While the U.S. Drought Monitor provides valuable insight into long-term drought patterns, focusing on NDVI to assess how plants respond to specific conditions on the ground could enhance yield predictions. Despite the uncertainties surrounding this year’s yields, the agricultural community will undoubtedly gain valuable knowledge from this unusual year of weather.

